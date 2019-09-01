Wauconda man killed in Round Lake Beach crash

A 32-year-old Wauconda man was killed early Sunday when his car veered off a Round Lake Beach road and struck a traffic light pole, authorities said.

Round Lake Beach police said the man was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Rollins Road near Hook Drive at about 12:30 a.m. when the car went off the roadway, crossed a sidewalk and slammed into the pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle.

Police said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by Round Lake Beach police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County coroner's office.