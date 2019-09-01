Schaumburg Library to host teen program Sept. 18

Teens ages 12 to 19 are invited to an informational session in which their questions will be answered by professionals from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Teen Place at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

The topic for the session will be "Consent."

The program will be led by professional counselor Jessica Caccavallo and professional sex educator/podcaster Kim Cavill, who will answer anonymously submitted and in-person questions.

Participants may ask questions online at SchaumburgLibrary.org/Events. Click on "What's the Tea?" and use the link provided to submit a question.

Registration is required for this free program. Register on the library's website or by calling (847) 923-3240.