Septemberfest opens in Schaumburg
Updated 8/31/2019 4:32 PM
The 49th annual Septemberfest opened Saturday at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, with entertainment on three stages, an arts and crafts show, Taste of Schaumburg, craft beer and wine tent, carnival and kids' activities.
The event, which has free admission, continues from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. A fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m. Sunday, and the parade is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Festival details are at www.septemberfest.org.
