Federal appeals court upholds Cook County's assault weapons ban

A federal appeals court has upheld an assault weapons ban in Cook County.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that guns rights advocates provided no compelling reason the court should overturn its 2015 ruling upholding a similar ban in Highland Park.

In that ruling, the court said Highland Park didn't run afoul of the Second Amendment right to bear arms because residents could still obtain other types of guns for self-defense.

Thursday's unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel rejected the argument the ban in Cook County should be assessed differently because it has higher crime rates.