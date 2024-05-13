Teen killed, two passengers critically injured in Glenview crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed and two other people left critically injured after two vehicle crash Sunday night in Glenview, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Lake Avenue, near Meadow Lane, authorities said.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Marko Niketic of Glenview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger from each vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with injuries police described as not life-threatening.

Glenbrook High School District 225 officials confirmed Monday that Marko was a senior at Glenbrook South High School.

“The GBS student services team is responding to the emotional needs of all students and staff by making student services personnel available,” Glenbrook South Principal Barbara Georges wrote in a message to the school community.

“The student services department will continue to offer counseling throughout the week,” she continued. “Our thoughts are with the Niketic family and the entire GBS community during this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Glenview Police Department with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force’s Major Crash Assistance Team, officials said.