Mary Stitt receives Kenneth Hood Senior Service Award

The Village of Arlington Heights Senior Citizens Commission proudly announced that Mary Stitt is the 12th recipient of the annual Kenneth Hood Senior Service Award.

Stitt will be presented with the award at the village board of trustees meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Stitt has been in service to the Arlington Heights community for more than 50 years, beginning as a longtime educator and principal of Olive-Mary Stitt School, and the Arlington Heights Rotary as member, volunteer and board member.

Stitt served on the Arlington Heights Senior Center, Inc., board of directors for more than 20 years. She worked on fundraising events like the golf outings and senior health fairs and wherever she was needed.

For much of those two decades, Stitt served as the chairwoman of the nominating committee. Nearly all of the current board members are in place because Stitt asked them to serve. Every board member acknowledged that it's hard to say no to Mary Stitt.

As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, Stitt conducts volunteer visits to fellow members and others who are hospitalized at Northwest Community Hospital, bringing spiritual comfort and cheer.

Although Stitt is being honored for her contributions to the senior community of Arlington Heights, other efforts are well worth noting: fundraising efforts in Rotary and her worldwide travels volunteering in polio immunization clinics to Nigeria, India and Niger. She has traveled to Cuba, Guatemala and other countries to help provide clean water, medicines and necessities for all ages.

For years, Stitt routinely volunteered with the local immunization clinics, as well.

Stitt had the privilege of knowing Ken Hood and working with him on the Arlington Heights Senior Center, Inc. Like Hood himself, Stitt exemplifies a significant history of service to the senior community. She has worked with organizations that have enhanced the quality of life for senior citizens.

Stitt is known for nurturing activities that affect in a positive way the lives of the senior citizen population. She has set an example by contributing her senior service efforts with zest for the joy of living.