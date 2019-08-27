Foxx unveils plan to expunge 'tens of thousands' of pot convictions

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced plans Tuesday to team with a San Francisco-based nonprofit to erase "tens of thousands" of minor cannabis convictions in Cook County, making good on a plan she's hinted at for months.

Foxx's move to partner with Code for America, which has worked to identify similar convictions in a handful of counties in California, comes just over two months after lawmakers in Springfield voted to legalize marijuana statewide.

The most recent records will be addressed first. Cases from Jan. 1, 2013, to Jan. 1, 2020, will be expunged by 2021, while cases from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2012, will be cleared by 2023. Any cases from before Jan. 1, 2000, will be expunged by 2025.

