Feder: Presidential candidate Joe Walsh: 'I'm done with talk radio'

Joe Walsh, onetime congressman from the Northwest suburbs, says he is running against President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, January 2018

Now that Joe Walsh has announced his quixotic bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, the former Illinois congressman says he's sacrificing his career as a radio talk show host, Robert Feder writes.

Walsh has been holding forth on WIND 560-AM, the Salem Media news/talk station, since 2013 -- the year after he lost his reelection bid following one term in Congress. His local show aired from 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays. His national show, syndicated by Salem Radio Network, aired from 8 to 11 p.m. weekdays.

"I'm done with talk radio, and that makes me sad," Walsh said Sunday on "Beyond the Beltway with Bruce DuMont." "But to me this is a bigger mission. I've got to do what I can to make sure this guy can't be reelected and . . . to try to help save the Republican party. Trump has destroyed the Republican party."

