12 years for former nurse in bitcoin murder-for-hire scheme

A former Loyola University Medical Center nurse accused of using the dark web to hire a hitman to kill her former lover's wife pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in DuPage County court to attempted first-degree murder.

Tina Jones entered the plea in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence. She must serve 85% of that sentence.

Jones, formerly of the 700 block of River Road in Des Plaines, originally was charged with four counts of solicitation of murder for hire, two counts of solicitation of murder and attempted first-degree murder. She faced a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious offense.

Prosecutors alleged Jones paid nearly $11,000 in bitcoin to the Cosa Nostra International Network in January 2018 to kill a Woodridge woman who works as a clinical social worker in Naperville.

The website, however, was found to be a scam. The CBS television program "48 Hours" discovered the contract between Jones and the website while researching another story and alerted Woodridge police, authorities said.

In her "kill order," officials said, Jones gave the hitman instructions to make sure her lover was unharmed. She also provided a schedule for when her lover would be at work and when his wife would be alone.

Jones said to make it look like an accident.

She had been free on $250,000 bail and was living with her family in Georgia.