Schaumburg considers ending ban on motorized sidewalk scooters, skateboards

Schaumburg officials Tuesday will consider ending the village's ban on motorized skateboards and sidewalk scooters, which has been in effect for most of the 21st century.

Transportation Director Karyn Robles said the ban was enacted in the early 2000s because the noise generated by the gas-powered versions commonly used at the time was a nuisance.

The proposed ordinance trustees will consider at Tuesday's village board meeting would allow gas-powered scooters and skateboards, which are now quieter than lawn mowers, as well as the more commonly used electric versions, Robles said.

The technical term for such vehicles is micromobility devices, which are distinct from those used by people with medical disabilities. The new law concerns vehicles that are often used recreationally.

"We know these devices are out in the community," Robles said. "They've become quite popular in urban settings."

Ten companies are currently taking part in a four-month pilot program testing the use of rentable electric scooters in a 50-square-mile area of Chicago.

In working with the Schaumburg Police Department on crafting the proposed law, Robles said she learned of no instances in which people were issued citations by the village for using such vehicles.

Schaumburg Trustee Marge Connelly questioned the continued relevance of the village's ban, noting her son uses a similar but nonmotorized scooter to get to and from the Metra station in Mount Prospect and folds it up to ride the train to work.

She said she has observed what appears to be an appropriate use of motorized skateboards around Volkening Lake in Schaumburg.

"It shouldn't be illegal if we're not having problems with them," Connelly said. "I don't think we should keep things on the books that are old."

She added that she doesn't oppose any regulation of the devices. The proposed new law would continue to prohibit both motorized and nonmotorized skateboards and related devices in any area with signs designating no skateboarding or skating.