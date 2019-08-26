Mount Prospect man charged with physical, sexual abuse of boy
Updated 8/26/2019 4:20 PM
A Mount Prospect man was ordered held without bail on allegations he struck and sexually abused a young boy.
Raymond S. Grenke, 31, was charged with predatory criminal sexual abuse and domestic battery. He appeared in bond court Saturday at Chicago's George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
On Aug. 14, the boy told a school psychologist that Grenke hit his genitals with a shoe, according to prosecutors. During a subsequent interview at the Children's Advocacy Center, the boy said the physical and sexual abuse had occurred on multiple occasions, prosecutors said.
Grenke will appear Tuesday in a Rolling Meadows courtroom.
