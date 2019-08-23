DuPage chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting patients

A Warrenville chiropractor has been charged with sexually abusing and sexually assaulting several patients while treating them.

Terry J. Smith, 44, of the 2S200 block of Route 59, was indicted by a DuPage County grand jury Aug. 20. He was arraigned Aug. 22 and is free on bail, according to DuPage County court records.

The case is being prosecuted by the Illinois attorney general's office.

Smith faces two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, six counts of criminal sexual assault and 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. On the most serious charge, criminal sexual assault, he faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The victims were all females. One was older than 13 but younger than 18.

"The defendant used his position and the patient/practitioner relationship to take advantage of people when they were at their most vulnerable," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. "I am committed to holding him accountable for his reprehensible actions, and I encourage anyone with additional information to contact my office."

Raoul's investigators, with help from Downers Grove police and the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, arrested Smith at his Willowbrook office.

The indictments say the attacks occurred between April 26, 2017, and June 15, 2018.

State licensing records indicate Smith was issued a license in September 2001, and he has not been disciplined.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the attorney general's Investigations Division at (312) 814-2584.

Smith's next court date is Sept. 27.