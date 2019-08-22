TravisMathew store to open at Woodfield Mall
Updated 8/22/2019 2:29 PM
Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has announced the imminent opening of the first Illinois store for men's apparel brand TravisMathew.
The 2,000-square-foot store, located on the upper level across from the Apple Store, will showcase a wide selection of the latest TravisMathew apparel and enhance the shopping experience with immersive décor elements like classic arcade-style gaming consoles and Ping-Pong tables.
"We couldn't be more excited to welcome TravisMathew," said Woodfield Mall General Manager Laurie Van Dalen said in a written statement. "This store is going to be as much fun to shop as the style-defining brand is to wear."
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.