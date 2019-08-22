TravisMathew store to open at Woodfield Mall

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has announced the imminent opening of the first Illinois store for men's apparel brand TravisMathew.

The 2,000-square-foot store, located on the upper level across from the Apple Store, will showcase a wide selection of the latest TravisMathew apparel and enhance the shopping experience with immersive décor elements like classic arcade-style gaming consoles and Ping-Pong tables.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome TravisMathew," said Woodfield Mall General Manager Laurie Van Dalen said in a written statement. "This store is going to be as much fun to shop as the style-defining brand is to wear."