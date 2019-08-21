Self-service beer, wine pours coming to Rosemont mall

With a plastic card and touch of a handle, visitors to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont soon will be able to pour their own craft beer, wine and cider.

Ten self-service taps under the Tapville Social brand will be installed near the mall's first-floor food court in a cordoned-off area. Once an employee checks IDs, patrons will be given cards to insert in the tap machines to dispense the booze. Visitors will be able to walk around the mall with their 5-ounce refillable glasses; each card allows for a maximum of 32 ounces of alcohol to be poured per visit.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The brand is a franchise of the Red Arrow Tap Room, which opened locations in Elmhurst in 2017 and Naperville in 2018.

Fashion Outlets has tried the drink-while-you-shop concept before. Gibson's Bar & Steakhouse operated a wine bar on the mall's second level for a short time, but it didn't last.

In addition to approving the self-service taps, Rosemont officials last week also gave the AMC movie theater permission to sell alcohol to all moviegoers 21 and older. Previous rules limited purchases to those 25 and older. The updated rules also allow patrons to purchase two drinks at a time instead of one.