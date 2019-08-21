1 dead, 2 injured in I-290 crash

A 79-year-old McHenry woman is dead and two other drivers are injured after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in DuPage County, officials said.

According to Illinois State Police, a white Nissan Versa, driven by a 28-year-old Lombard woman, was traveling east on I-290 just after noon when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and swerved into a red Ford Windstar, driven by a 79-year-old McHenry woman, before striking the center concrete median wall. The Windstar then veered left and hit a black Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 32-year-old Elk Grove Village woman, before also hitting the center median. The Outlander overturned after being hit.

The driver of the Windstar, Jean Meis, was taken to the hospital by Elk Grove Village Fire Department paramedics, where she was later pronounced dead, police said. The other two drivers suffered minor injuries and also were taken to a hospital.

Lanes on I-290 were closed to traffic until 4 p.m. Wednesday so police could investigate the crash. No information about whether tickets will be issued was immediately available.