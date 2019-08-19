State Sen. Martin Sandoval apologizes for mock assassination of Trump at Klein Creek fundraiser

llinois Sen. Martin Sandoval is apologizing after some people attending his fundraiser at Klein Creek Golf Club in Winfield staged an assassination of someone wearing a Mexican costume and a Donald Trump mask. Associated Press/March 25, 2018

State Sen. Martin Sandoval is apologizing after some people attending his fundraiser at Klein Creek Golf Club in Winfield staged an assassination of someone wearing a Mexican costume and a Donald Trump mask.

The incident was criticized from both sides of the aisle after photos of a person pointing a fake assault weapon at the Trump character were posted Saturday on Facebook.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"The incident that took place is unacceptable. I don't condone violence toward the president or anyone else," Sandoval, a Democrat from Chicago, said in a written statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I apologize that something like this happened at my event."

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider called the episode "inexcusable."

"The apology from Sen. Sandoval for the detestable pictures from his event depicting an assassination of President Trump is too little, too late," Schneider said in a written statement. "Dangerous imagery like this will be condemned and seen as inappropriate by people of sound mind; however, a mentally unstable individual who wants to harm President Trump might find them as an inspiration."

His statement continued: "It's inexcusable for an elected official to allow the promotion of violence in any way. If the individual pictured is a staffer or volunteer, they should be terminated immediately."

For the full story, click here.