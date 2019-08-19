 

Multivehicle rollover crash snarls traffic in Mount Prospect

  • Mount Prospect firefighters work to free a man from a vehicle after a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Busse and Algonquin roads.

      Mount Prospect firefighters work to free a man from a vehicle after a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Busse and Algonquin roads. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/19/2019 3:59 PM

Mount Prospect police are on the scene of a multivehicle crash this afternoon at the intersection of Busse and Algonquin roads.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the rollover crash, and the northbound lanes of Busse between Algonquin and Dempster Street remained blocked while the crash was being investigated and cleaned up.

