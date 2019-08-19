Multivehicle rollover crash snarls traffic in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are on the scene of a multivehicle crash this afternoon at the intersection of Busse and Algonquin roads.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the rollover crash, and the northbound lanes of Busse between Algonquin and Dempster Street remained blocked while the crash was being investigated and cleaned up.

Check back to dailyherald.com for updates as they become available.