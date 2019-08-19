1 taken to the hospital after crash in Mount Prospect

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash this afternoon that shut down lanes of traffic at the intersection of Busse and Algonquin roads in Mount Prospect.

First responders were called to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. after person driving a vehicle veered off Busse Road into a parking lot and hit several parked vehicles, according to Battalion Chief Dane Phenegar of the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

Crews took the driver to an area hospital after pulling them from a vehicle, Phenegar said.

Roads reopened early Monday evening after cleanup, according to a tweet from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Mary Chappell contributed to this report.