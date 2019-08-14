Authorities identify teens in Lake County shooting; three are siblings

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting early Tuesday near Old Mill Creek that left a 14-year-old Chicago boy dead. Authorities say the teen was killed when confronted by a homeowner who caught the boy and five others breaking into his vehicle. SAM BORCIA/Lake & McHenry County Scanner

Five of the six teenagers who authorities allege were trying to break into a Lake County man's car when one was fatally shot are related, and three are siblings, officials said Wednesday.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the 14-year-old shooting victim was a cousin to four of the five others in the group, all of whom are of Chicago.

Three of the members -- Diamond C. Davis, an 18-year-old woman; Steven Davis, a 17-year-old male; and Stacy Davis, a 17-year-old male -- are siblings and Steven and Stacy are twins, Covelli said.

The other members are Kendrick Cooper, a 17-year-old male, and Curtis Dawson, a 16-year-old male.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said he plans to release the identity of the 14-year-old shooting victim today after speaking with the boy's family.

All five face murder charges stemming from the boy's death. They're charged under a state law known as the felony murder rule, which holds a person legally responsible for the death of an accomplice killed in the commission of a forcible felony.

All five suspects appeared in Lake County bond court Tuesday, when a judge set bail at $1 million each. Their next court appearance is set for Sept. 5.

A representative from the Lake County public defender's office said they were representing the five suspects, but would not offer any other comment on the cases.

The 75-year-old homeowner who shot the teen has not been charged. Authorities say he has a valid firearm owners identification card and concealed carry permit,

Lake County State's Attorney's Office spokesman Lee Filas said the office is awaiting completion of the investigation before deciding on any additional charges.

Some of the suspects are believed to be connected to other crimes in Lake County and elsewhere, authorities say. That includes the theft of the 2015 Lexus SUV used in the high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago that followed Tuesday's shooting.

The vehicle was stolen Sunday from Wilmette. Its owner, Adeyeye Ijisesan, said the vehicle has not been returned and he doesn't know when he will get it back.

"We are not sure that it is going to be in good shape," Ijisesan said.

Covelli said while processing the stolen Lexus, evidence technicians recovered property believed to have been stolen in a "smash and grab" car burglary in Chicago. Authorities say they also recovered a Bowie-style knife from the SUV.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.