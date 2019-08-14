Authorities identify teens in fatal Lake County robbery; 3 are siblings

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting early Tuesday near Old Mill Creek that left a 14-year-old Chicago boy dead. Authorities say the teen was killed when confronted by a homeowner who caught the boy and five others breaking into his vehicle. SAM BORCIA/Lake & McHenry County Scanner

Five of the six teenagers who authorities allege were trying to break into a Lake County man's car when one was fatally shot are related, and three are siblings, officials said Wednesday.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said 14-year-old shooting victim Jaquan Swopes was a cousin to four of the five others in the group, all of whom are of Chicago.

The five survivors are charged as adults with murder, though authorities say it was a 75-year-old Lake County man who fired the shot that killed Swopes. The 75-year-old confronted the group at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in his driveway in Old Mill Creek, where authorities say the teens intended to burglarize the man's car.

The group included siblings Diamond C. Davis, an 18-year-old woman; and her twin brothers Steven Davis and Stacy Davis, 17, Covelli said. The other members are Kendrick Cooper, a 17-year-old male, and Curtis Dawson, a 16-year-old male.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper's office performed an autopsy on Jaquan Wednesday and determined he died from injuries received from a gunshot wound to the head.

Howard said he could not yet say whether Jaquan was shot from the front or the back. He said toxicology results are pending.

"We have been in close contact with Jaquan's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said in a news release Wednesday. "This is truly a tragedy."

The five teens are charged under a state law known as the felony murder rule, which holds a person legally responsible for the death of an accomplice killed in the commission of a forcible felony.

All five suspects appeared in Lake County bond court Tuesday, when a judge set bail at $1 million each. Their next court appearance is set for Sept. 5.

After shots were fired by the 75-year-old, whose name has not been released, the teens fled but stopped at the scene of an unrelated traffic accident in Gurnee and asked police for medical help for Jaquan. Four of the teens then fled, leaving one of the 17-year-olds with Jaquan and police, who summoned an ambulance.

Jaquan died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

A representative from the Lake County public defender's office said they are representing the five teens, but would not offer any other comment on the cases.

The 75-year-old homeowner who shot the teen has not been charged. Authorities say he has a valid firearm owners identification card and concealed carry permit.

Lake County State's Attorney's Office spokesman Lee Filas said the office is awaiting completion of the investigation before deciding on any additional charges.

Some of the teens are believed to be connected to other crimes in Lake County and elsewhere, authorities say. That includes the theft of the 2015 Lexus SUV used in a high-speed chase from Gurnee to Chicago that followed Tuesday's shooting.

The vehicle was stolen Sunday from Wilmette. Its owner, Adeyeye Ijisesan, said the vehicle has not been returned and he doesn't know when he will get it back.

"We are not sure that it is going to be in good shape," Ijisesan said.

Covelli said while processing the stolen Lexus, evidence technicians recovered property believed to have been stolen in a "smash and grab" car burglary in Chicago. Authorities say they also recovered a Bowie-style knife from the SUV.

• Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.