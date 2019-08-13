 

Little Bear Ribfest brings music and barbecue to Vernon Hills Aug. 16-17

  • Vernon Hills Park District's annual Little Bear Ribfest takes place from 6-11 p.m. Aug. 16 and 4-11 p.m. Aug. 17 in Vernon Hills' Century Park.

      Vernon Hills Park District's annual Little Bear Ribfest takes place from 6-11 p.m. Aug. 16 and 4-11 p.m. Aug. 17 in Vernon Hills' Century Park. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Daily Herald staff report
Posted8/13/2019 12:16 PM

Enjoy blues, beer and barbecue at the Vernon Hills Park District's annual Little Bear Ribfest.

The event runs from 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Attendees will be able to purchase samples from local barbecue restaurants including Real Urban Barbecue, Smokin' T's Bar-B-Que, BBQ'd Productions, Big Ed's BBQ, Brothers' Ribs and City Barbecue.

Picnic tables are available at the park, but guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners will be among the blues acts performing at this year's Little Bear Ribfest in Vernon Hills. They'll take the stage at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Other acts will include Donna Herula, the Blues Beatles, Steve Ditzell & Blue Lightning, and Kenny Neal.
  Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners will be among the blues acts performing at this year's Little Bear Ribfest in Vernon Hills. They'll take the stage at 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Other acts will include Donna Herula, the Blues Beatles, Steve Ditzell & Blue Lightning, and Kenny Neal. - Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

As always, the festival will be accompanied by performances from award-winning blues musicians. Performers will include Donna Herula at 7 p.m. and the Blues Beatles at 9 p.m. Friday; and Steve Ditzell & Blue Lightning at 5 p.m., Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners at 7 p.m. and Kenny Neal at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees at the Little Bear Ribfest in Vernon Hills will be able to sample barbecue ribs from six vendors.
  Attendees at the Little Bear Ribfest in Vernon Hills will be able to sample barbecue ribs from six vendors. - Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018

The entry fee is $5; children 5 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Vernon Hills Park District Family Scholarship Fund. Additional fees will be charged for food and beverages. Alcoholic beverage tickets can be purchased until 10:30 p.m. each evening; a wristband is required to purchase drink tickets.

For information, visit vhparkdistrict.org or call (847) 996-6800.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 