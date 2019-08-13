Geneva train crossing temporarily blocked Tuesday by minor derailment
Updated 8/13/2019 11:44 PM
The Western Avenue Railroad crossing in Geneva reopened by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after it was blocked by an inbound train, Geneva police said.
There was a minor train derailment in West Chicago on westbound tracks, police said, and when the eastbound train got that news, it stopped, blocking the Western Avenue crossing.
The Third Street crossing in downtown Geneva remained open.
