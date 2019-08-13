 

Geneva train crossing temporarily blocked Tuesday by minor derailment

  • Boxcars derailed on the track leading into the west end of Union Pacific's West Chicago yard at Kress Road Tuesday. The derailment caused the stoppage of another train in Geneva, which blocked the Western Avenue crossing in Geneva. As of the late afternoon, Metra and Union Pacific trains were able to pass the scene at reduced speed on the mainline tracks.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/13/2019 11:44 PM

The Western Avenue Railroad crossing in Geneva reopened by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after it was blocked by an inbound train, Geneva police said.

There was a minor train derailment in West Chicago on westbound tracks, police said, and when the eastbound train got that news, it stopped, blocking the Western Avenue crossing.

The Third Street crossing in downtown Geneva remained open.

