Geneva train crossing temporarily blocked Tuesday by minor derailment

The Western Avenue Railroad crossing in Geneva reopened by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after it was blocked by an inbound train, Geneva police said.

There was a minor train derailment in West Chicago on westbound tracks, police said, and when the eastbound train got that news, it stopped, blocking the Western Avenue crossing.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The Third Street crossing in downtown Geneva remained open.