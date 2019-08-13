Aurora man sentenced to prison on weapons charge

A 27-year-old Aurora man has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison after pleading guilty to a weapons charge after a traffic stop earlier this year.

Prosecutors dismissed more severe charges of armed violence, which carries a minimum six-year prison term, in exchange for the guilty plea by Fabian M. Arness, of the 1300 block of Grand Avenue.

According to police, Arness was arrested on Feb. 27 after a traffic stop near Ashland Avenue and Jackson Street on the city's east side for reckless driving. Officers searched the vehicle, finding a loaded .45-caliber handgun and marijuana that was in smaller packages for future sale, police said.

He initially was charged with armed violence, four counts of aggravated use of a weapon and manufacture/delivery of 30 grams to 500 grams of marijuana, all felonies. Arness pleaded guilty earlier this month to an added charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and prosecutors dismissed remaining charges, Kane County court records show.

Judge David Kliment accepted the plea agreement, which also requires Arness to pay a $400 fine, records show.

Under state law, Arness can have his 42-month prison term cut in half for good behavior and also gets credit for 175 days served at the Kane County jail while being held on $150,000 bail.

This is Arness' second time in prison for a weapons offense.

In March 2010, Arness told Aurora police he was wounded in a drive-by shooting while outside his former residence on the 500 block of Rosewood Avenue

His story quickly unraveled -- he accidentally shot himself, according to police -- and he was charged with felony possession of firearm, possession of a firearm without a serial number, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, filing a false report, and possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana.

Arness eventually pleaded guilty in spring 2011 to felony possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years in prison, court records show.