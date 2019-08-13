Arrest made after string vehicle of break-ins in Vernon Hills

A Lake County man faces a felony burglary charge stemming from his arrest in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins early Sunday in Vernon Hills.

Michael J. Corcoran, 19, of the 1600 block of 10th Street in Winthrop Harbor, is charged with one count of burglary from a motor vehicle in connection with the ongoing investigation, Vernon Hills police said Tuesday. He remained in custody at the Lake County jail Tuesday on $10,000 bail.

His arrest came after Vernon Hills police were called to the Westwood subdivision about 3:15 a.m. Sunday by a resident who reported seeing four people pulling on car door handles in the area of Basswood Drive and Ashwood Court. Officers located four people about a block away and learned that one of them had a large quantity of coins and various other small personal items.

Corcoran was arrested and appeared in court Monday, when a judge set his bail. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

"This incident highlights the importance of calling 911 immediately when seeing someone or something suspicious" Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick Kreis said in an announcement of the arrest. "Had we not been called, it's possible that many more vehicles might have been burglarized. It's also a good reminder to keep your vehicle locked at all times, especially overnight."