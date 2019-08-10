Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Wauconda

Wauconda Fire Protection District officials say one person died in a crash in the village Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they responded at 6:51 a.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street, where the single-vehicle wreck occurred. Authorities said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree and a utility pole.

Authorities said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Wauconda police were working to confirm the driver's identity and make proper notifications to family.

Wauconda police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team closed North Main Street between Slocum Lake Road and Lewis Avenue to complete the investigation. Some power lines were downed from the crash. Authorities described the vehicle as heavily damaged.