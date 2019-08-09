Images: Festivals Friday night in the suburbs

See moments from festivals in Gurnee, Lakemoor, and Bartlett from Friday night.
Adam and Janet Tolan, and Don and Robyn Pilarczyk, all of McHenry position a large tarp beside Lily Lake before the Lakemoor Fest in Morrison Park on Route 120 Friday. They will use the tarp to view fireworks with friends Saturday night.
"I'ts good," said Jacob McMillin, 4, of Bartlett of his hot dog loaded with ketchup during the Bartlett Summer Festival on Friday.
Tennile Tarrant and Will Brown, both of Algonquin, sampled eight beers and decided that the raspberry beer "Summerly" from the Pollyanna Brewing Company in Lemont was their favorite. The beer tasting tent was located at the Bartlett Summer Festival.
Fans of the band South City Revival listen to their mix of songs played at the Bartlett Summer Festival on Friday.
Jim Wojdyla, singer for Modern Day Romeos, sings with a wireless mic as the crowd takes selfies with him and the rest of the band plays on stage at Lakemoor Fest in Morrison Park on Route 120 Friday.
Jimmy Blaze puts a choke hold on Kyle Blanchard during a POWW wrestling match at Lakemoor Fest in Morrison Park on Route 120 Friday.
A crowd watches POWW wrestling in a ring beside Lily Lake at Lakemoor Fest in Morrison Park on Route 120 Friday.
People sit in the pavilion as Modern Day Romeos plays on stage at Lakemoor Fest in Morrison Park on Route 120 Friday.
Jim Wojdyla, singer for Modern Day Romeos, middle, sings with a wireless mic as the crowd takes selfies with him and the rest of the band plays on stage at Lakemoor Fest in Morrison Park on Route 120 Friday.
Axel Ellis of Lake Villa performs with Ax and the Hatchetmen during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
People sit on the lawn at the bandshell to listen to Ax and the Hatchetmen during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Pierce Szymanski, 11, of Gurnee plays a carnival game during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Kenny Olzewski of Gurnee plays guitar with Ax and the Hatchetmen during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Chris Koenemann of Lukes grills some burgers during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Kids peruse the carnival during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Betty Reynolds of Naperville makes some cotton candy during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Alex Mueller of Gurnee and his 1-year-old son Clark ride the Dragon Wagon during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Kids scream as they ride The Edge during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
5-year-old Madelyn Bugner of Gurnee easts some chicken tenders during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
People filled the lawn outside the bandshell to listen to Ax and the Hatchetmen during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Ax and the Hatchetmen perform during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Mike and Alyssa Seymour of Gurnee ride the Dragon Wagon with their kids Emmett, 5, and Kate, 3, during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Jim DeSanto of Gurnee pours a beer during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
Kids dance at the band shell during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
A ferris wheel spins during Gurnee Days Friday in Viking Park.
