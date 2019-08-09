Anime convention comes to Schaumburg Aug. 16-18
A new three-day anime convention called "Anime Magic" will run from Friday, Aug. 16, through Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, 1800 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg.
Organizers promise a convention by fans, for fans, that will include but go beyond the events and activities normally expected at an anime convention.
The cost of a three-day full weekend pass is $49.99 while a VIP Magic Pass is $99.99. One-day passes cost $39.99 for Friday, $44.99 for Saturday and $34.99 for Sunday.
For more information and to buy passes, visit the event's website at animemagic.org.
