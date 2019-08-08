Illinois EPA called after chemical fires in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect firefighters responded twice Wednesday to reports of fires involving a smoldering chemical detergent at a commercial site on the northwest side of the village.

The first response occurred about 6:03 a.m. when firefighters were called to the Multi-Pack Solutions facility at 1804 W. Central Road, regarding reports of smoke in the building. Firefighters found a hopper full of smoldering chemical detergent, extinguished it and ventilated the building.

The smoke was contained to the building, officials said.

Firefighters were called back at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday and found a semitrailer of the same smoldering chemical detergent heavily involved with fire due to the oxidizing nature of the material. The fire was contained to the trailer, officials said.

Hazardous materials technicians from the department monitored the situation and there does not appear to be a health risk to the general public. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, officials said.

Fire officials were on the scene Thursday to work with the manufacturing company and its cleanup company. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District also was on the scene, and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has been notified to ensure cleanup meets all state, federal, and local guidelines.

There were no reports of injuries.