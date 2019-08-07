Grayslake bans recreational marijuana sales until at least 2021

The Grayslake village board on Tuesday passed an ordinance banning the sale of recreational marijuana in town until at least 2021.

Village President Rhett Taylor said the move gives village leaders control over whether, and under what circumstances, they might eventually allow sales in town.

"We wanted to make certain that we have as much regulatory control as possible. So this allows us to take a more deliberative, prudent approach," he said.

Trustee Ron Jarvis opposes the ban and said that Grayslake needs new business investment, and the village could the 3% sales tax that communities are allowed to impose on sales.

"We have never done anything like this," Jarvis said of the ban. "This is a legal business that is like any other retail business."

Grayslake is among the dozens of suburban communities that have been debating whether to allow recreational marijuana sales when it becomes legal Jan. 1. Naperville last month voted to bar retail marijuana sellers in town, while Buffalo Grove leaders this week said they'll likely allow sales.

Grayslake trustees are expected to ask the village's plan commission and zoning board of appeals to study the impact of new marijuana laws and make a recommendation to board members before January 2021.