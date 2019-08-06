Man charged with hate crime, attacking couple outside Streamwood store

A Chicago man was charged with a hate crime after he was accused of physically and verbally attacking a couple as they entered a Streamwood store on Sunday.

Police say Demetrius Gordon, 31, who is black, shoved, punched and spat upon the couple, who are white.

Prosecutors say Gordon followed the man and woman as they entered the store on the 800 block of Barrington Road about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gordon made derogatory racial and sexual comments to the couple and spat upon the woman, according to the proffer by Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Molly Bruno. When the man's back was turned, Gordon kicked and pushed him, Bruno said. When the man tried to push Gordon away, Gordon punched him twice in the face, splitting his lip and knocking off his glasses, Bruno said.

The man was able to punch Gordon, who left, she said. Gordon and the couple did not know each other, authorities said.

Police responded and, a few minutes later, located Gordon nearby.

Two employees, one of whom was leaving the store at the time, saw the confrontation, which was captured on surveillance video. They and the couple later identified Gordon as the attacker, Bruno said.

Gordon was charged with aggravated battery and a hate crime. If convicted of the most serious crime, he faces up to five years in prison. Probation also is an option.

Gordon has two felony burglary convictions from 2007 and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct case pending in Cook County circuit court in Rolling Meadows.

Gordon is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 30 in Rolling Meadows.