Is Civil Wars Days returning to Lake County? Board directs the staff to plan on it

Weeks after calling off this year's event amid safety concerns and complaints about cultural insensitivity, Lake County forest district leaders are poised to resume Civil War Days in 2020. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Canceled this year over safety concerns and complaints of cultural insensitivity, Lake County's Civil War Days will return next year, most likely at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

Exactly what it will entail, however, is to be determined.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

After a special meeting lasting more than four hours Monday, Lake County Forest Preserves commissioners gave district staff the go ahead to plan for the event's return after a one-year hiatus.

Civilian and military re-enactors, which play a vital role in the event in many ways, are expected to be part of a revised version of Civil War Days. Whether that will include a battle re-enactment, a mainstay of the event for 27 years, remains to be seen.

Details of the event will be worked out in coming months by the forest district board's operations committee, with expected input from an array of perspectives.

"We have a number of names we'll be reaching out to," Executive Director Ty Kovach said after the marathon session, which included public comment from more than 30 people -- an overwhelming majority in support of resuming the event.

"At this point, our next charge is to bring more community voices into the discussion so we can decide how to move forward," said Nan Buckardt, the forest preserve district's director of education. "We don't know how it will look to a visitor next year."

Forest board President Angelo Kyle, who ignited the debate over Civil War Days when he called for its cancellation in June, said he would abide by the board's decision.

"I will not contest," he said.

Kyle later reversed his June directive to cancel the event, but then district staff called it off after a firestorm followed the initial decision. Kyle, who has since apologized to the public, staff and others, was praised Monday by some commissioners.

"No matter what your position is, I respect your position," he said.

Lakewood, the district's largest Forest Preserve, is undergoing a master planning process and as a result may not be available for Civil War Days going forward.