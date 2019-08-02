Villa Park state senator Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges

Illinois State Sen. Thomas E. Cullerton has been indicted on charges he allegedly got a salary and benefits from the Teamsters while doing little to no work, federal authorities said Friday.

Democratic state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park is facing federal charges of embezzlement and making false statements in health care matter.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from Cullerton, who represents the 23rd district, accepting pay and health benefits from a Teamsters job where he "did little or no work."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

According to the indictment, Cullerton gave up a Teamsters job when he was elected to the senate in 2012. But Teamsters officials hired him back as an organizer.

From 2013 through February 2016, the indictment alleges Cullerton ignored union officials' requests for him to do his work as an organizer, but collected nearly $200,000 in salary during that time and more than $64,000 in health benefits.

The indictment also alleges Cullerton obtained more than $21,000 in medical reimbursements from a Teamsters fund during the time he was on the union payroll and a state senator.

He was not eligible for those reimbursements because he was not regularly scheduled to work more than 30 hours a week, prosecutors said.

On Friday, Cullerton's attorney John Theis released a written statement saying the allegations "are simply not true."

"As an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and highly respected public servant, Tom Cullerton is a person who is dedicated to his family, constituents, and all Illinoisans," Theis said in the statement. "The action by the U.S. Department of Justice has nothing to do with Mr. Cullerton's work in the Illinois State Senate but is the result of false claims by disgraced Teamsters boss John Coli in an apparent attempt to avoid penalties for his wrongdoing."

Coli pleaded guilty to corruption charges earlier this week and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors on other corruption investigations.

Theis said Cullerton will fight the charges in court.

If convicted, Cullerton faces a maximum of five years in prison.