Rollover crash kills recent Wauconda High graduate who was working for school district

An 18-year-old woman working as a temporary employee for Wauconda Unit School District 118 died Wednesday in a rollover crash that closed Route 12 near Volo for several hours.

Lake County Sheriff's police say the Volo teen was driving a 2000 GMC pickup truck north on Route 12 near Case Road at about 7:15 a.m. when it veered off the east side of the road.

Authorities say the driver overcorrected, likely causing the vehicle, which was carrying a sealcoating tank, to roll.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, an 18-year-old Wauconda woman, was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

She was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington with nonlife-threatening injuries, sheriff's police said.

Both teens were recent graduates of Wauconda High School, according to the sheriff's office.

District 118 has activated its Crisis Team and will be issuing information to students, parents, and staff with grief counseling options.

Information will be available on its website, www.d118.org, officials said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and will conduct an autopsy Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.