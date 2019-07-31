Fatal crash closes Route 12 in Volo

The northbound lanes of Route 12 between Case Road and Route 120 in Volo reopened late Wednesday morning as the investigation of a fatal single-vehicle crash continues.

Both directions of Route 12 south of Route 120 to Case Road were closed for several hours beginning about 8 a.m. because of the accident. The southbound lanes were expected to be closed awhile longer, as the work of crash scene investigators continues, Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli also confirmed a report on Sigalert that the crash involved a pickup carrying a barrel of tar that spilled.

Drivers should avoid the area.