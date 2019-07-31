Crash closes Route 12 in Volo
A crash with injuries has closed Route 12 in both directions in Volo between Route 120 and Case Road, Sigalert is reporting.
Route will be closed for a significant amount of time, the The Lake County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.