Schaumburg dedicates "Progress Parkway" through former Motorola site

Schaumburg officials and members of the local business community gathered Tuesday to open a new public road that will tie together a 322-acre area of the village the way the name "Motorola" used to.

"We call it Progress Parkway for a reason," Mayor Tom Dailly said of the new road that winds through the former Motorola Solutions campus that's undergoing a massive redevelopment. "It symbolizes everything the village embodies."

What once was a sprawling corporate campus will now be an integrated part of Schaumburg's business and residential communities via the public road and a planned 12-acre urban-style park.

The Veridian Development, created by developer UrbanStreet Group LLC on 225 acres of the Motorola site, encapsulates Schaumburg's tagline of "Progress Through Thoughtful Planning," Dailly said.

On its way are a Topgolf entertainment venue opening in the fall, the 260-unit Element at Verdian apartment building opening in the spring or summer of next year, a 110-unit assisted-living and memory care facility, and the new global headquarters of The Boler Company.

"Progress Parkway is the backbone of this development," Dailly said.

Motorola Solutions still has a presence on the site in the form of two remaining buildings, while Zurich North America built its architecturally stunning headquarters on the southeast corner the property.

Schaumburg Transportation Director Karyn Robles said construction of the $10.8 million road began in June 2018, and most of the landscaping was completed this month. A traffic signal at Algonquin Road will be installed in August.

The road was designed by Civiltech Engineering of Itasca, engineered by Alfred Benesh & Company of Naperville and built by Plote Construction, Inc. of Hoffman Estates.

The site lies in a tax increment finance (TIF) district which provides funding for public improvements by earmarking the increases in property taxes as the land appreciates in value.

All but one of the buildings Motorola Solutions vacated on the site have been demolished over the past year. That last building has been retained in hopes of being repurposed by a new tenant, but first requires a significant amount of work, said Bob Burk, managing partner of UrbanStreet Group.

While much of the redevelopment under way lies on the west end of the site, the east side is seen as the future location of stores, restaurants and other entertainment venues in a dense, urban-style setting.