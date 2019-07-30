Lazy, hazy, crazy 'Daze of Summer' hits Warrenville

16 Candles will be the headliner on opening night of Warrenville's Summer Daze festival. Daily Herald file photo

It's time to cheer in Warrenville as the 42nd annual Summer Daze festival returns for a two-day run that opens Friday at the city hall complex, Butterfield and Batavia roads. Daily Herald file photo

Cars and summer seem to go together in Warrenville like fries and ketchup.

When the 42nd annual Summer Daze festival rolls into town Friday and Saturday, Aug. 2-3, vehicles in as many as 23 classes will motor in for the Warrenville Car Show to compete for six "best of" awards.

Organizers expect about 150 original and restored trucks, motorcycles and street rods to park in the city's downtown Saturday, near the city hall complex at the intersection of Butterfield and Batavia roads, to await the judges' -- and the car show's participants -- pronouncements.

"It's a variety, from old classics to '60s muscle cars to even modern muscle cars, even some exotic cars," said Steve Bachorski, owner of Countryside Customs, the Warrenville body shop hosting the show.

Bachorski said special interest and foreign cars, such as British Triumph and MG models, sometimes appear in the show. One year, he said, someone trailered in a race car.

Trophies will be awarded around 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday, Bachorski said. Owners of the first 100 cars to arrive will each get dashboard plaques, he said.

The registration fee is $10 in advance and $15 on-site. Day-of registration will be available from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday; the car show begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Cars aren't the only draw to this summertime party that is presented jointly by the city, the park district and the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce.

"We've got a dunk tank that's going to be out there," said Tim Reinbold, Warrenville Park District executive director. That will be on Friday only.

On both Friday and Saturday, Reinbold said, there will be bounce houses, inflatable games and movie screenings of "Madagascar" and "Wonder Park" available inside the Community Building. While admission to Summer Daze is free, there is a charge for bounce houses and movies; wristbands will be available, he said.

Friday night, '80s dance music from headlining band Sixteen Candles will rock the main stage at 9 p.m. after a 5 p.m. show from Alibi and a 7 p.m. performance by Planet Grove, a rhythm and blues and soul band.

Country artists such as Toby Keith, Kenny Chesney and Eric Church will be honored with a tribute band show at 9 p.m. Saturday. That show will be preceded by a 3:30 p.m. show from Rico, a Santana-influenced band, a 5 p.m. classic rock show featuring Centerfold and a 7 p.m. set from dance band It Takes Two.

There's a magic show at 6 p.m. Friday. A children's show featuring Miss Liz will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. There's also a water balloon fight at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Hula-Hoop contest and sack races. Face painting will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

A beer tent and six food vendors will serve refreshments from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Reinbold said. He said a business expo showcasing local businesses will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"We also have a 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting Warrenville In Bloom," said Reinbold, referring to a local beautification program.