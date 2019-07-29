Sheriff: Man critically injured after being run over by truck during argument over lawn mower

A 40-year-old Lake County man suffered critical injuries Sunday when he was run over by a pickup truck during an argument over a lawn mower, authorities said Monday.

The Spring Grove-area man remained in serious but stable condition Monday undergoing treatment at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

According to sheriff's police, the injuries occurred about 1:40 p.m. Sunday during a verbal altercation involving the 40-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old man on the 27900 block of West Rowe Avenue near Spring Grove.

The dispute took place outside the 22-year-old's home.

A preliminary investigation shows that during the argument, the 22-year-old was driving away in his 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck when an ajar rear door of the vehicle struck the 40-year-old, knocking him to the ground, according to the sheriff's office. The driver continued to pull forward and one of the truck's rear tires ran over the 40-year-old man, sheriff's police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

No charges have been filed at this time but are possible in the future, sheriff's police said.