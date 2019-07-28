Motorcyclist critically injured in Antioch-area crash

A 30-year-old Fox Lake woman suffered serious injuries early Sunday after her motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car near Antioch, Lake County Sheriff's police said.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old Antioch Township man, fled the scene then reported the 2014 Chrysler 200 stolen, but admitted later under questioning that he was driving the vehicle when the crash occurred, authorities said. Charges are expected, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Sunday on West Grass Lake Road east of Hillside Avenue. A preliminary investigation showed the Fox Lake woman was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson XL1200S west on Grass Lake Road when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the Chrysler, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, sheriff's police said.

Deputies said driver of the Chrysler fled to a restaurant in the 25400 block of West Bluff Lane near Antioch and reported his vehicle stolen. He later was taken to an area hospital for toxicology testing, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.