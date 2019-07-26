Trash service to cost more in Island Lake

Island Lake residents soon will pay more for garbage removal. The village board on Thursday agreed to increase the quarterly fee for the service to $54, from $52. Senior citizens are eligible for a 20% discount; they'll pay $43.20 every three months. The change is effective immediately. Prairieland Disposal and Recycling Services handles residential trash removal in Island Lake, but the village oversees billing and collection.