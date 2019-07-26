Lake in the Hills police offer free active shooter training

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is offering free active shooter training this fall teaching how to prepare, prevent and react during a shooting or mass attack in workplace settings and other environments, including religious institutions.

The two-hour Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, training will be offered monthly from August through November.

"Last year marked our department's first year introducing this program, and we received an extremely positive response by providing direction for over 100 participants," said Ashley Eccles, department communications coordinator. "We are proud to continue to partner with our community to help our citizens gather the tools to survive when every second counts."

The course was created by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University. It was designed to empower civilians and provides strategies, guidance and a plan for surviving an active shooter event or mass attack.

Lake in the Hills police officer Andrew Mannino, who received specialized training, will provide instruction for civilians, business owners and their employees, and religious institutions.

CRASE is built on the three principles of avoid, deny, defend. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues, considerations for conducting drills, and how to control the body's physiological response to stressful situations.

Participants must be at least 18. Space is limited and preregistration is required.

Priority registration will be given to Lake in the Hills residents, businesses and religious institutions, but nonresidents also are welcome.

Sessions will be held at the Irv Floress Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road. For training schedule and registration information, visit lith.org/police. For more information, call (847) 658-5676 or email communityrelations@lith.org.