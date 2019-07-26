Island Lake resident appointed to village board

Island Lake resident Dan Powell was appointed to fill a vacancy on the village board Thursday, ending a brief political squabble over the seat.

Powell replaces Jennifer Villarreal, who resigned in June. He will serve until the next local election in 2021.

As is customary, Powell was nominated for the open seat by Mayor Charles Amrich. Amrich initially had suggested appointing former trustees Mark Beeson or John Burke to the post, but board members objected to those nominations last month and delayed votes.

Powell's appointment, however, was approved unanimously.

After the vote, Powell recited the oath of office and then took a seat on the dais.

In an email to the Daily Herald, Trustee Will Ziegler praised Powell's energy and creativity, calling him "a fresh face and mind that will bring new innovative ideas."

Trustee Richard McLaughlin expects Powell will be an asset to the board.

"He is an intelligent individual, has his own opinion and can stand his ground," McLaughlin said. "We were not looking for a 'yes' man. We just wanted an individual who is levelheaded and will do what is right for our village."

Powell, a technical product specialist with Homewerks Worldwide, had been a member of the village's planning and zoning commission since March. He'll have to leave that post to serve as a trustee.

He has never before held elected office.