Bloomingdale could become latest town to ban recreational cannabis sales

Bloomingdale officials are making it clear they don't want recreational cannabis sold in their village.

Trustees on Monday night talked about whether to prohibit businesses operating under Illinois' Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which will make recreational use and possession of marijuana by adults legal across the state beginning Jan. 1.

The discussion was brief and to the point.

Trustee Frank Bucaro said he's strongly opposed to having recreational marijuana dispensaries in Bloomingdale and wants the village to adopt an ordinance to opt out of the retail portion of the state law. None of the four other trustees attending the meeting disagreed.

Village President Franco Coladipietro and one trustee were absent. But with most of the board in agreement, staff members are moving ahead to prepare an ordinance that, if approved, would prohibit adult-use cannabis business establishments. A formal vote could come next month.

If Bloomingdale enacts a ban, it wouldn't be alone.

The Naperville City Council voted 4-3 last week to ban recreational cannabis sales. Other towns talking about whether to allow or prohibit stores selling marijuana include Bartlett, Lincolnshire, Oak Brook and South Elgin.

Lombard next week is having a workshop so board members can talk about the potential of recreational cannabis businesses opening in the village. No final decisions will be made during the informational meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at village hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave.

Meanwhile, three Democrats on the DuPage County Board -- Ashley Selmon of Addison, Sadia Covert of Naperville and Sheila Rutledge of Warrenville -- are calling on the county to allow the sale of recreational cannabis in unincorporated areas. They say they want the county to begin the discussion as soon as possible to ensure an open dialogue and give constituents time to be heard.

If a town permits cannabis sales, it's allowed to place local sales taxes of up to 3% on the sales. The possibility of a new revenue stream isn't convincing for Bloomingdale officials.

"For me, it's not always about dollars and cents," Bucaro said. "It's about what's right for the community."