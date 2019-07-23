Bartlett man charged with punching Jewel grocery bagger with special needs

A Bartlett man accused of punching and kicking a grocery store bagger with special needs has been charged with aggravated battery, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said Bruce Mirabella, 50, entered the Jewel store on Stearns Road about 9:45 p.m. on June 22 to purchase alcohol. While he was in the checkout line, authorities said he punched the bagger in the face, kicked him in the back and then fled.

An investigation by Bartlett police led them to Mirabella, who was taken into custody a short time later at his home. He appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon where DuPage County Judge James Konetski set his bail at $50,000.

"The charges against Mr. Mirabella are outrageous," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Violently attacking an innocent man, particularly a special needs individual, while he is working will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Mirabella's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19 for arraignment in front of Judge Brian Telander.