Algonquin Founders' Days festival returns to Spella Park July 25-28

Social media may be mighty, but social clubs can be just as influential.

This week, a four-day party in Algonquin -- the 58th annual Founders' Days celebration -- keenly illustrates that point with a full schedule of events and attractions.

"In 1961, there was a group of townspeople that got together and said, 'We have to have a big party for our community here,'" said Sue Bazdor, secretary of the Founders' Days Committee.

And so they did, establishing Founders' Days as an annual midsummer tradition that offers food, music, games, athletic events, a parade and children's activities.

The festival opens Thursday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, July 28, when the fun is topped off with a fireworks show in Spella Park.

Bazdor said the festival will stay open later than usual on the final night because the fireworks show is moving this year from its familiar riverfront location due to ongoing construction. Also, there will be no cardboard boat regatta this year.

"For the first time ever the festival will be open until 10 p.m. (Sunday)," she said.

The festivities get underway at 4 p.m. Thursday in Spella Park. The carnival rides will be open, free, exclusively to special needs children until 6 p.m. during the festival's special needs carnival.

"They can bring a buddy or a sibling," said Bazdor. "We suggest they get there by 3:45 p.m. to get wristbands for the rides."

A car show in the park gets things revved up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year's parade, carrying an "American Heroes" theme, starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"It's one of the longest-standing parades in Illinois," Bazdor said.

About 80 units, including bands, local business people and entertainers, will march in honor of emergency first responders, including police and fire personnel, Bazdor said, led by Grand Marshal Jim Mertz, an Army veteran.

"He's very active in the community with the American Legion," said Bazdor. "He's a great guy."

The parade starts at Eastgate Drive and Algonquin Road, heads west on Algonquin Road, crosses the Fox River and then goes south on South Harrison Street.

Sunday morning gets off to a brisk beginning with the Founders' 5K and 10K runs, both beginning at 8:30 a.m. There's also a 5K walk that begins at 8:40 a.m. and a one-mile fun run that steps off at 8 a.m.

The certified courses will take runners along the McHenry County Fox River Prairie Trail, starting off at Algonquin Middle School.

"You can just show up, but we recommend registering in advance," Bazdor said. "It's a fundraiser for the festival. We are a self-sustaining festival."

Other Sunday highlights include a business expo, an ice cream-eating contest and Family Olympics, presented by Lifeline Christian Church.

"It's just clean fun. They do crazy relays where you have to balance something on a spoon. Also, there's three-legged races," said Bazdor. "It's crazy family fun."

There will be more than 15 food vendors on-site, a 3 p.m. Saturday bags tournament, a Boy Scout pancake breakfast Sunday morning and children's activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The main stage will be jumping, too: Thursday's "Island Night" features Jimmy Buffet tribute band Pirates Over 40, followed by Friday's "Country Night" with headliners Hillbilly Rockstarz. Cover band Fool House headlines Saturday's "Nineties Night." And Sunday features a "Crossroads" of blues and rock, culminating with a performance by Mr. Capone's Bootlegger Band preceding the fireworks show.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided from parking areas on east and west sides of town, she said.

She said a large turnout is expected.

"We do believe we pull from a lot of local towns. Last time we did a count, the police department said it was 30,000 to 32,000," she said.