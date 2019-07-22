State Rep. Mark Walker to host coffee and conversation

State Rep. Mark Walker will have coffee and conversation with constituents Saturday morning at the Mount Prospect Public Library.

Walker's "Coffee with Mark" event is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. at the library, 10 S. Emerson St. The Arlington Heights Democrat plans to highlight recent efforts to boost economic growth and development in Illinois.

His 53rd District includes parts of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Wheeling.