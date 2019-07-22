Mount Prospect welcomes new library director

It might take some time before Su Reynders becomes as involved in the Mount Prospect community as her predecessor.

But the Mount Prospect Public Library's new executive director has made a good head start since taking over from Marilyn Genther, who held the post since 1992.

On Thursday, the library held a meet-and-greet attended by library trustees, library staff, community leaders and Mayor Arlene Juracek.

But even earlier, during the July 4 parade, Reynders received a pretty good idea of what the library means to the community.

"My first week here," she said, "I walked in the Fourth of July parade. I was so impressed with how many people came out for the parade, all dressed in red, white and blue. As the library came by, and they saw our van, people would yell out, 'We love the library!' It was exciting and affirming and it was just a lovely way to start my career here."

Prior to coming to Mount Prospect, Reynders served as executive director at the Lincolnwood Public Library for seven years.

But for Reynders, who grew up in south suburban Orland Park, a library career was not her initial goal.

After receiving her bachelor's in English from Western Illinois University, she worked as an asset management consulting manager and spent more than 10 years with IBM as a senior implementation specialist. Tiring of such work as taking inventories of technology hardware and software, she drifted into the library world.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"I got burned out. I was traveling five days a week," she said.

She received her master's in library science from Dominican University, and her ultimate career path came into sharp focus.

She said she was attracted to Mount Prospect by its excellent library services, and Genther was generous with her time during the transition.

"The library is in a good place to transition to new leadership," Genther said in a statement. "We have a great management team and staff, the strategic plan provides clear direction for the immediate future, and the library continues to have much to offer the residents of Mount Prospect. I leave the library in excellent hands with Ms. Reynders at the helm."

Reynders said she plans to use Genther's playbook.

"It's only my third week here. But I absolutely plan to follow (her) example of being really involved in the community," she said.

Reynders summed up her vision of the library in three words: "Information, education and recreation."

"There are always small areas to move forward with," she said. "As technology changes, we will always keep up with that."

Although experience has served the library well, library trustees and staff are expecting a new perspective.

Maria Garstecki, the library's South Branch manager, said, "I really hope she will push us even higher, technology wise, collection wise and services wise."

Library Trustee Michael Duebner said Reynders "comes with a wealth of knowledge."

"I think the part that is going to work really well for us is fresh eyes," he said. "We're looking for, maybe, an outside perspective. Not that anything is broken or anything needs to be completely revamped."

He said the library has evolved from a dispenser of books and audiovisual materials into a "third place" where people can gather. Reynders, he said, can continue to lead the library in that direction.

Mayor Arlene Juracek said the village has a strong relationship with the library. She said, for example, that the village always takes visitors from its sister city of Sevres, France, to see the library.

Indeed, the Sevres library recast itself in the image of the Mount Prospect Public Library and its position as the "third place," Juracek said.

Does Reynders expect to have as long of a tenure as the previous director?

"Let's hope so," she said.