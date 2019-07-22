Expect delays on I-55 northbound at Route 53 today

Delays are expected on I-55 Monday at Route 53 as emergency bridge repairs take place. Daily Herald File Photo

Drivers using I-55 near Bolingbrook Monday can expect significant delays as the Illinois Department conducts emergency repairs.

Two left lanes on northbound I-55 at Route 53 will be closed until late Monday evening so IDOT crews can make repairs to the bridge over Route 53.

Short-term lane closures are also in place for traffic on northbound Route 53 through this afternoon.

Commuters are encouraged to plan for delays and take alternate routes if possible. Flaggers and construction crews will be on the scene and motorists are urged to obey speed limits and watch for workers.