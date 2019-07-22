Authorities investigating crash in Bloomingdale that leaves at least one injured

Authorities are investigating a Monday crash in Bloomingdale that left at least one person injured.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash at Army Trail and Meadowlark roads shortly before 4 p.m., according to Vince Bruett, a watch commander with the Bloomingdale Police Department.

Bruett said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, but couldn't confirm if there were more. He said there were injuries requiring medical attention, but couldn't provide specifics.

No charges have been filed, and the department is still investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Jonathon Chrabot at (630) 529-9868.