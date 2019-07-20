3 taken to hospital after 5-vehicle Mount Prospect crash
Three people were taken to a hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Mount Prospect Saturday evening, officials said.
Authorities responded to the crash at Rand Road and Euclid Avenue at about 7:05 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Dane Phenegar of the Mount Prospect Fire Department.
Three people were taken to hospitals by paramedics with minor injuries, Phenegar said. Further details about the crash were not yet available, but authorities are investigating.
